Northwest falls in first region contest

Northwest Whitfield High School (4-1) took their first loss of the season Friday night, falling 56-35 to Central of Carrollton (4-1) on the road.
The Bruins fell behind 28-14 at halftime thanks to a 28-point second quarter from Central. The Bruins tied the game at 28 in the third, but Central pushed ahead again.
The Bruins had the ball trailing just 41-35 with five minutes left, but an interception helped Central put it out of reach.
Northwest’s Owen Brooker completed 23 of 32 passes for 309 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Ray Morrison caught both of Brooker’s touchdowns.
Adrian Reyes compiled 97 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The game was the Region 7-4A opener for the Bruins.
Northwest will be back in region competition next Friday, when they host Cedartown.
