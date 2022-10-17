The Georgia High School Association state softball playoffs enter a new format for 2022.
Instead of the three-game series for the first two rounds, schools instead play in a double-elimination super regional tournament to determine the eight schools in each classification that will advance to the state tournament in Columbus.
Four local schools are play in those double-elimination tournaments today.
Northwest navigates tough region for third-place finish, playoff berth
In a Region 7-4A that includes five teams that made an Elite 8 appearance in 2021, Northwest Whitfield navigated a tough slate to earn the third seed in the region in the state playoffs.
Northwest, Heritage, Central-Carrollton and Cedartown made the Class 4A Elite 8 a season ago, and Sonoraville, the Class 3A runner-up from a year ago, joined the region this year.
Central-Carrollton is the region champ this year, with Heritage second, Northwest third and Sonoraville fourth.
Northwest plays in a super regional hosted by Atlanta’s Pace Academy, the Region 5-4A champion. Northwest opens with East Forsyth, the Region 8-4A second-place finisher, today at 1 p.m. at the Riverview Sports Complex in Mableton. The Lady Bruins play a second-round game later today.
Murray, North Murray gear up for playoff appearances after region tournament heroics
Had Region 7-2A, the region that houses North Murray and Murray County, done away with a region tournament like most other regions across the state did with the addition of the new super regional format, the two schools from Murray County wouldn’t have had a shot at the Class 2A state playoffs.
Instead, the two, which finished fifth and sixth in the region during the regular season, enter the playoffs today as the third and fourth seeds in the region thanks to some upset wins in the region tourney last week.
Murray knocked off Model in the region tournament to claim its first playoff appearance since 2014, and North Murray grabbed a playoff spot for the first time since 2013 when it defeated Fannin County. The two played against each other for playoff positioning in the third-place game last week, with North Murray grabbing third and Murray taking fourth.
North Murray’s reward as the third seed is a spot in the double-elimination tournament hosted by McDonough’s Eagles Landing Christian Academy. The Mountaineers open today at 10 a.m. with a game against Banks County, the second-place finisher in Region 8-2A.
Murray County plays in the bracket hosted by Union County High School in Blairsville. Murray opens with host Union County, the Region 8-2A champion, at 1 p.m. today.
Christian Heritage make playoff appearance
Despite finishing the regular season without a win, Christian Heritage is in the playoffs.
The Lady Lions competed in a Region 7-A Division II that only has three softball-playing teams. Four teams per region make the state playoffs, so Christian Heritage is in as the region’s third seed.
The Lady Lions play in the super regional hosted by Glascock County in Gibson. Christian Heritage play Washington-Wilkes today to open the double-elimination bracket.
