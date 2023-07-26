Northwest Georgia Senior Golf Association awards scholarships, holds tournament

Scholarship winners for 2023 were recognized at the 16th annual Northwest Georgia Senior Golf Association tournament recently held at the Nob North Golf Course in Cohutta. This tribute is to the seniors from northwest Georgia who exemplify their excellence and leadership in their school and local communities. The Northwest Georgia Senior Golf Association hosts this tournament each year and includes association members, invited guests and scholarship winners, who receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college that they will be attending. From left are Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield High School; Grant Holder, Northwest Whitfield High School; Anderson McCary, Cartersville High School; Camden Meadows, Cartersville High School; Parker McPherson, University of Georgia; Buck Brumlow, Cartersville High School; Blane Davis, University of Georgia; Payton Roberts, Woodland High School; Wiley Jones, Director and Ron Sckopek, Director. Not pictured is Matthew Fowler, Northwest Whitfield High School.