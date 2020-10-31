Northwest gets back on track with win at Heritage

Northwest Whitfield High School (5-2, 1-2 Region 7-4A) snapped a two game losing skid Friday night, defeating Heritage (4-4, 1-2 Region 7-4A) in Ringgold 31-27.
The Bruins had lost two straight to open Region 7-4A play after beginning the season 4-0.
Friday night, Matt Redmond opened Northwest's scoring on a 65-yard pass from wide receiver Ray Morrison, but the Bruins trailed 10-8 after the first. A Yahir Zapata 37-yard field goal and a three-yard rush from Owen Brooker gave Northwest Whitfield 17 points at half, but the Generals matched to tie the game at half.
Brooker hit Ray Morrison on a 37-yard pass for a touchdown in the third quarter, then Brooker plowed in from just outside the end zone on fourth-and-goal with just 5:50 left to give the Bruins the lead for good. The Bruins defense shut down Heritage on the next possession, then Northwest managed to run out the remaining clock.
Northwest faces off at home against cross-county rival Southeast Whitfield on Friday. The game is at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.