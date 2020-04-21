Northwest girls soccer goes with familiar face in new head coach Amanda Moore

When the Northwest Whitfield High School girls soccer team laces up their cleats and hits the field next spring, they will be led by a new — albeit familiar — head coach.
Amanda Moore, a five-year assistant coach with the program, has been named the team's head coach.
“I’m proud to be able to work with these girls and continue their success and hopefully win some championships,” Moore said.
Moore’s appointment to the head coaching job comes after the departure of former coach David Huynh, who informed the team recently that he would be resigning from the position to move to Ohio for family reasons.
Huynh led Northwest for five seasons, including a 2020 campaign shortened by the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Huynh’s teams at Northwest went 63-16-5 in five seasons, including a Sweet 16 appearance in the Class 4A playoffs in 2018.
Moore said she hopes to provide the continuity the Bruins need to stay successful.
“He had talked to me about putting my name in for the head coach so that we could keep the program going with similar coaching styles,” Moore said. “I want to continue those winning ways.”
Moore has spent 16 years coaching soccer, softball, basketball and track, and her new job will be her first head coaching job in high school. Moore said she doesn’t plan to make drastic changes to a formula that has found the Lady Bruins success under Huynh.
“Because of their quickness and athletic ability, we play faster-paced soccer than you usually see around here,” Moore said. “We have a lot of speed and a lot of ball movement.”
With the outbreak of COVID-19 and schools closed, Moore has been unable to meet with her team in her new role in person yet.
“We had video chatted with them when we told them David was moving to Ohio, and that was the first question, who would be the next head coach,” Moore said. “I’ve already texted with a couple of the juniors and seniors to talk to them about leadership moving forward.”
