Big plays were the name of the game in the first half for Northwest Whitfield High School.
The second half was a different story.
Northwest went scoreless after halftime and lost 42-20 to the Sonoraville Phoenix in Friday night’s Region 7-4A opener for both teams.
The Bruin offense sputtered in the second half, allowing Phoenix running back Zach Lyles and Sonoraville to run away with the game. The Bruins fell to 4-2 (0-1, Region 7-4A), while Sonoraville improved to 4-2 (1-0 Region 7-4A).
Lyles rushed for over 150 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Phoenix quarterback Jaxon Pate bolstered the rushing attack, totaling 262 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
Quarterback Owen Brooker kept Northwest in the ballgame during the first 24 minutes. In the Bruins’ first play from scrimmage, he found Hudson Gray, who took it to the house for an 85-yard receiving touchdown to put the Bruins up 7-0. Two possessions later, Brooker kept the ball, beating defenders and rushing 70 yards for a touchdown. The Bruins failed to convert the 2-point conversion but took the lead 13-8.
Brooker wasn’t finished before the half. Later in the second quarter, he rushed for a 91-yard score to give the Bruins a 20-8 lead. The senior quarterback finished the half with 187 yards on the ground along with 187 yards in the air, going 12-for-18 and the single passing touchdown.
Special teams, however, didn’t come as easily. The Bruins missed two field goals, one from 31 yards and another from 42 yards in the first two quarters.
The three first-half touchdowns would be the extent of the Bruins’ scoring. In the second half, Brooker was held to 54 yards passing. Rushing was no better; the Phoenix held the Bruins to 27 yards rushing, forcing the Bruins to turn the ball over on downs twice and punt thrice.
The Phoenix failed to score on their first two possessions of the game, but Lyles put the Phoenix ahead 8-7 with a 9-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion via a Pate rush. Their next score came late in the second quarter, when Pate found Brant Bryant for a 68-yard receiving touchdown. The Phoenix forced a quick 3-and-out from the Bruins, which they cashed in two plays. Pate found Ty Brown in the end zone for a 5-yard pass and score, giving Sonoraville a lead they never gave up.
Brooker led all Bruin rushers with 180 yards on 10 carries. Hudson Gray totaled 117 yards on seven receptions.
The second Pate-Bryant connection came in the third, when the quarterback found his receiver for a 15-yard score. The final Sonoraville scores came from Lyles on the ground, punching in 3-yard and 14-yard touchdowns.
Northwest returns to action on Friday, when they will host cross-town rival Southeast Whitfield High School at Bruin Stadium. Sonoraville travels to Central-Carrollton. Both kickoffs are set for 7:30 p.m.
