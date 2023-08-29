The new head coach of the Northwest Whitfield High School girls basketball program brings with her a little piece of two of the greatest to walk the sidelines in Tunnel Hill.
Tori Clemmons played for the Lady Bruins under coach Margaret Stockburger — who spent 15 years in charge of the Lady Bruins — before her 2011 high school graduation, then returned to Stockburger’s side as an assistant coach at Ringgold for a decade.
Clemmons, with encouragement from Stockburger, made her return to her alma mater a year ago to be an assistant under another great, the late Bob Williams, who passed away in July from cancer.
Clemmons was named Northwest’s new head coach on Tuesday.
“I can’t talk about myself without mentioning coach Stockburger. She taught me a lot and was amazing,” Clemmons said. “Then coach Williams came into my life and it was like a whole different spectrum. I got to see both sides of the ball. I got to see two great role models. And he was exactly what I needed as another mentor.”
Clemmons, who was on staff as Williams led the Lady Bruins to a Region 7-4A championship and an appearance in the Class 4A Elite 8 last season, takes over after Williams’ five seasons leading the Lady Bruins. Even while battling cancer, Williams led Northwest to the state playoffs in all five of his seasons.
“It all really has a lot to do with both coach Stockburger and coach Williams,” Clemmons said. “I have two great leaders and mentors that I’ve been able to learn from.”
Clemmons, who played on the 2010 Northwest team — led by Stockburger — that reached the Class 4A state championship game, takes over the Lady Bruins as a first-time head coach. She and the rest of the Northwest coaching staff operated the program during the spring and summer as Williams’ condition worsened.
“It was definitely a difficult time and transition,” Clemmons said. “Knowing that there was a chance that he was not going to come back this year, we not only had to be there for the girls, but also having to find a way to keep them going and keep getting them better, because that’s what he wanted for them. and that was a little rough. It was just in the back of my mind that I’m in the gym, and he can’t be, and that’s hard.”
The team honored Williams at Northwest’s football game last week, releasing a batch of balloons in his honor.
“This season will definitely be dedicated to coach Williams,” Clemmons said.
A lot of the core of the region championship squad from last season will return, including rising juniors Kennedy Baker and Sloan Pender.
“It’s just a blessing and an absolute honor. I love Northwest. I grew up here, graduated from here, and I live just down the road. Even when I was at Ringgold, I would just come walk the track here,” Clemmons said. “It’s just a blessing to be able to give back to the community that raised me.”
