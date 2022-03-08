Jake Bearden

Jake Bearden, center, a 2019 Northwest Whitfield High School graduate and sophomore pitcher for Georgia Gwinnett College, recently received his 2021 NAIA championship ring. Georgia Gwinnett College (51-10) won all five games at the NAIA World Series and clinched the title on June 3, 2021. The Grizzlies finished the season with a 51-10 record, winning 22 of their last 23 games. Also pictured are Darin Wilson, left, associate vice president of athletics, and Jeremy Sheetinger, head baseball coach.

 Contributed photo

