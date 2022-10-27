Northwest Whitfield High School graduate Isaiah Mack was elevated to the active roster of the Baltimore Ravens prior to the NFL team’s Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mack, a defensive tackle and member of the Ravens’ practice squad, was brought up to the full team along with fellow practice squad member Devon Kennard for the Thursday night game in Tampa Bay.
NFL teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad to the full team for each game without those players being signed to the active roster. Elevated players return to the practice squad after the game. NFL teams can elevate individual practice squad players to the full roster up to three times in a season. After three elevations in a season, a practice squad player has to be signed to the full roster to appear in an NFL game.
It’s the first appearance on the active roster for Mack this season. After signing with Baltimore during last season, Mack stayed with the team into this preseason, but was cut by the team as it trimmed its roster to the 53 players for opening day. Mack then signed with the 16-member practice squad of the Ravens, where he practices with the team.
Mack starred on defense for Northwest Whitfield before playing in college at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. After going undrafted in 2019, Mack signed with the Tennessee Titans and made the active roster for his rookie season, appearing in 13 games. After getting released during the 2020 season, Mack spent time with the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers before landing in Baltimore late in the 2021 season. Mack appeared in the team’s final two games of the season, tallying a sack.
Mack is the second former local football standout to be called up to an active NFL roster in less than a week. Kyric McGowan, a Dalton High School product, was elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster of the Washington Commanders for a Sunday win over the Green Bay Packers. McGowan, who went undrafted this offseason, signed with the Commanders’ practice squad after the final round of preseason roster cuts and awaited his chance at appearing in a game, just like Mack has.
