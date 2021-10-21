Northwest grad Mack signs with practice squad of NFL's Steelers

Northwest Whitfield High School graduate Isaiah Mack has signed with the practice squad of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mack, who played for the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots in his first two NFL seasons, signed with the Denver Broncos in February, but was waived as the Broncos cut players for their final roster in August prior to the beginning of the NFL season.
Mack had not been on an NFL roster until signing to be a part of the Steelers' practice squad last week.
Practice squad players don't dress for games, but compete with the team during practices. They can be called up to the team's 52-man gameday roster. Mack is one of 16 members of the Steelers' practice squad.
Mack signed with the Titans after going undrafted in 2019 out of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. After appearing in 13 games for the Titans in his rookie season, he played in six games for the Titans in 2020 before being waived. He signed with the Patriots and appeared in two games. During his rookie season, he recorded 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, eight quarterback pressures and one fumble recovery.
Mack starred at Northwest on the defensive line. During his junior year in 2012, Mack racked up 137 tackles (30 for loss) and eight sacks. The next season, Mack recorded 121 tackles. Both years, he was the region defensive player of the year and made the all-state team. Last year, Northwest retired Mack's No. 9 jersey during halftime of a varsity boys basketball game.
Mack finished third in UTC's program history in tackles for loss with 41 and fourth in school history in sacks with 21. He was the 2018 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
