Northwest grad Mack signs with practice squad of NFL's Steelers

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.