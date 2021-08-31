Northwest grad Mack waived as NFL's Denver Broncos finalize roster

Northwest Whitfield High School graduate Isaiah Mack signed with the Denver Broncos in February looking for an NFL home after bouncing between a couple of teams in 2020.
The defensive tackle might have to keep searching.
The former Bruin and University of Tennessee-Chattanooga standout was waived by the Broncos Tuesday — the deadline for NFL teams to cull their rosters to 53 players. Mack survived the first few rounds of cuts as Denver whittled the roster from the 90 players the team carried into preseason.
Mack has been placed on the waiver list, where another team can claim him. If he isn't claimed by the deadline of 4 p.m. Wednesday, he'll be free to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent. He could also sign with the Broncos or another team to appear on the practice squad.
Mack appeared in eight games in 2020 — six for the Tennessee Titans and two for the New England Patriots. Mack signed with the Titans after going undrafted in 2019. During his rookie season, he played in 13 games, recording 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, eight quarterback pressures and one fumble recovery.
Mack was waived during his second season with the Titans last November and signed with the Patriots.
Mack starred at Northwest on the defensive line. During his junior year in 2012, Mack racked up 137 tackles (30 for loss) and eight sacks. The next season, Mack recorded 121 tackles. Both years, he was the region defensive player of the year and made the all-state team. Last year, Northwest retired Mack's No. 9 jersey during halftime of a varsity boys basketball game.
Mack finished third in UTC's program history in tackles for loss with 41 and fourth in school history in sacks with 21. He was the 2018 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
