Steve Prohm, a Northwest Whitfield High School graduate, has returned to coach the Murray State University men’s basketball team.
Prohm was at Murray State from 2005-2015 as both an assistant and head coach before leaving to become the head coach at Iowa State University, where he remained until 2021.
“I’m extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to Racer Nation,” Prohm said. “I’m thankful for the belief and continued investments ushered by President Bob Jackson, Director of Athletics Kevin Saal and the great people who support our program. During my time away, this program has maintained an elite standard of excellence, consistently producing championship-level teams. Though there have been many great moments and memories all of us have shared, now is the time to shift our focus forward, as we begin a new chapter of Murray State basketball entering the Missouri Valley Conference. I’m excited to take this journey with you!”
Prohm’s career head coaching record is 201-124. Under Prohm, Iowa State won the Big-12 Conference Tournament twice (2017 and 2019) and took the team to three NCAA Tournament appearances with three wins.
“As we envisioned the ideal profile for the next Murray State men’s basketball head coach, it remained abundantly clear a commitment to character, integrity, student-athlete development, community, family and competitive excellence were critically important,” said Saal. “Steve Prohm represents, reflects and personifies these, and many more, qualities. His skill set, experience and genuine love for Murray State will effectively guide our program as we begin our Missouri Valley Conference journey. I could not be more pleased to partner with Steve, Katie, the entire Prohm and Ross families, our staff and Racer Nation in the continued growth and development of Murray State men’s basketball, and our student-athletes. Racer Nation, please join us in welcoming the Prohm family back home to Murray State University.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.