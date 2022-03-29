TUNNEL HILL — On an evening that the most successful team in the history of Northwest Whitfield High School baseball was being honored, the current Bruins didn’t disappoint.
The 1982 Class 3A state championship team was honored at Richard S. Chumley Field — named for the head coach of the championship team — before the 2022 Bruins took the field for a 15-0 victory over Southeast Whitfield.
Members of that 1982 squad lined up on the field for the 40th anniversary of their state championship win, then each threw a ceremonial first pitch to a member of the current Northwest team.
Once the official first pitches were thrown, it didn’t take long for the Bruins (9-9) to take control over Southeast (3-17).
Cade Fisher allowed just one hit from his spot on the mound, and Keaton McQuaig belted two home runs — including a first-inning blast that dinged off a tree behind the fence just to the left of center field.
Northwest scored two runs apiece in the first two innings before breaking through for eight in the third. After Northwest tallied three more to the total in the fourth, the game was called.
McQuaig was 3-for-4, also adding a single, with five RBIs.
Aiden Hosford and Brayden Morrison each hit doubles and drove in two runs, while Zander Frady also finished with two RBIs.
In addition to striking out six Raiders, Fisher also got an RBI single.
Brady Ensley got the lone hit for Southeast, belting a single into right field in the second inning.
The Region 7-4A foes finish out their three-game series with a doubleheader at Southeast Friday at 5 p.m.
In other baseball action on Tuesday:
Dalton 12, Douglas County 1
Dalton (12-3) drove home six runs in the sixth inning to finish off Douglas County (6-9) 12-1 Tuesday on the road.
Early scoring powered Dalton to a 6-0 advantage by the fourth inning, and the late spurt gave the Catamounts a double-digit advantage. Dalton held Douglas to just one run in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
Brady Pendley was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Dalton. Jackson Blackwood and Caleb Nix also had multiple hits, while Parker Eicholtz drove in a pair of runs.
Scottie Miller started on the mound for Dalton before Blake Hammontree finished the last seven outs. Each tallied three strikeouts and allowed two hits.
Dalton plays at Douglasville’s Alexander for a Thursday doubleheader at 4 p.m.
Murray County 7, North Murray 5
Murray County (3-11) knocked off cross-town rival North Murray (4-12) 7-5 at North Murray Tuesday night for its second consecutive victory.
The teams exchanged three-run innings in the first and second, but Murray was able to keep the scoring going, adding one apiece in the third and fourth before finishing with two in the sixth innings.
After the three-run burst in the second, North Murray added a run in the fifth and in the bottom of the sixth.
Braxton Vineyard was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Murray, while Taylor Carrell drove in two runs. Ashton Bowen singled for the last of Murray’s four hits.
Bowen, Landon McCamy and Trystan Perry combined to lead Murray past North Murray on the mound.
Sebastian Villareal was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead North Murray.
The teams square off again to conclude the series Thursday at 5:55 p.m. at Murray County.
Ringgold 9, Coahulla Creek 5
Coahulla Creek (6-10) dropped a game 9-5 Tuesday on the road after Ringgold (9-9) scored six runs in the sixth inning.
Coahulla Creek led 4-3 headed into the sixth when Ringgold broke through for an explosive inning. The Colts were able to add a run in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t keep the game going.
Trevor Headrick and Darian Monteaugudo belted home runs and finished with two RBIs for the Colts.
Coahulla Creek hosts Ringgold to close the two-game series Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
