In a winner-take-all game 3 in a Class 4A first round playoff series Thursday, Northwest Whitfield High School (19-14) exploded for 13 runs to move past Fayette County (21-12) 13-6 into the second round.
The teams split the first two games of the series in Fayetteville on Wednesday, but the Bruins plated at least a run in each of Thursday’s seven innings to clinch Northwest the series.
The Bruins travel to Savannah to play Benedictine in the second round, which starts Tuesday.
The Bruins led 6-4 after four innings on Thursday, then peppered in seven runs across the final three innings to grow a commanding 13-4 advantage. Fayette County loaded the bases and brought home two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but couldn’t rally out of the big deficit.
Fischer Lloyd was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Northwest. Aiden Hosford and Will Roper also doubled, while Roper, Seth Riverman and Hank Scruggs each drove in two runs.
Riverman, Lloyd and Brayden Morrison each had key hits as the Bruins scored four runs in the top of the seventh.
Hosford also went seven innings on the mound, keeping the Tigers to six runs on their nine hits while striking out eight.
A couple of errors and walks allowed Fayette to load the bases in the seventh, but Hosford rallied to shut down the comeback bid.
Benedictine, the Region 3-4A champion and last year’s state runner-up, dominated Westover in the first round with 11-1 and 22-1 wins.
