Northwest/Ridgeland Friday football game canceled

The Friday football game between Northwest Whitfield and Ridgeland has been canceled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Northwest athletics director Brett Harper said.
Ridgeland asked to cancel the game, he said. Harper said it has not yet been decided if or when the game would be rescheduled.
There is only one week left after Friday in the regular season, and Northwest already has a scheduled game at Pickens next Friday. The playoffs are set to begin the following Friday.
The Bruins are 6-2 with a 1-2 record in Region 7-4A play. The game with Ridgeland is a region matchup.
The game is one of several area football contests affected by COVID-19 this season.
Two Christian Heritage School games, including one last week, were canceled, while Southeast Whitfield also canceled two games earlier this season due to COVID-19. Coahulla Creek had to reschedule games after postponing for two straight weeks earlier in the season due to the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.