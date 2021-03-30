Northwest Whitfield High School's Cade Fisher was dominant on the mound and at the plate Tuesday to help the Bruins shut down cross-county rival Southeast Whitfield 5-0 on the road Tuesday night.
Fisher had three separate innings where he got three strikeouts, finishing with 13 total Ks and allowing just three hits in a complete, seven-inning performance to limit Southeast's opportunities to score. Fisher was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-RBI single in the Bruins' most prolific offensive inning in the third.
"It was good to get out here and get a win against our region rivals," said Fisher, a junior who has verbally committed to Florida.
Northwest (15-4) got the game started with a run in the top of the first, then added three in the third and one in the fourth to hold on against Southeast (8-10).
Matt Redmond was the scoring run in the first inning after Aiden Hosford sent him home. Redmond was 3-for-4 from his leadoff spot, narrowly missing a homer as his drive smacked into the top of the fence in the third. Redmond settled for a double.
Will Roper finished 2-for-3 for the Bruins, which didn't score after the fourth. Southeast's Drake Burke came in the game in relief of starting pitcher Cobey Patterson after the third, allowing just one run in his four innings of work.
"Cade did his job, but we've got to do a better job of giving him support," said Todd Middleton, the head coach for the Bruins.
After a Bryce Lofton hit for Southeast in the first inning, Fisher held the Raiders off the bases for the next five innings.
The Raiders tallied two of those three total hits in their final chance in the bottom of the seventh, getting a runner to third for the first time in the game. Johny Vega dinged a double, then Patterson slapped a single into right field.
Fisher helped shut that chance down, too, baiting Vega into a rundown between third and home for an out, then getting Jacob Gentry to ground out to end the game.
The contest was the first of a three-game series between the Region 7-4A rivals. Northwest hosts the final two games in a doubleheader Friday night in Tunnel Hill. The first pitch of the game one is at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.