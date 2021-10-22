Northwest Whitfield High School (5-3, 2-1 Region 7-4A) smothered county rival Southeast Whitfield (1-8) on the road Friday night, downing the Raiders 52-6.
The Bruins shut down Southeast's offense in the first half, then used a big play offense to gain a 32-0 lead by the break.
Northwest's Owen Brooker dealt three first-half touchdown passes and ran one in himself for another score. His passing touchdowns went first to Cameron Collins, then Brayden Morrison and Braxton Floyd. Adrian Reyes reached the end zone on the ground for the Bruins in the dominant first half.
Brooker found Ray Morrison for a tight-roping touchdown that put the Bruins up 39-0 before Northwest pulled its starters after one second-half series. Brooker had 323 of his 379 passing yards in the opening half while passing for four scores and rushing for another. Floyd had 140 receiving yards in the first half alone.
Southeast managed a touchdown drive in the fourth as the running clock ticked down. A 30-yard pass from Normand Allen to Brett Cole set up a touchdown run by Ian Lively to get the Raiders on the board at 39-6.
Northwest got another rushing touchdown in the fourth, then Northwest's Jace Patterson returned a Southeast fumble for a score to cap the scoring at 52-6.
The Bruins piled up 504 yards of offense.
With the win, Northwest now leads the overall series between the two Whitfield County programs 35-9. It was the fourth straight victory for the Bruins over Southeast.
Northwest Whitfield heads back into Region 7-4A action next week. The Bruins travel to Rossville to take on Ridgeland on Friday. The Raiders will host East Forsyth, a Class 3A program in its first season of competition, Friday in Southeast's season finale.
The Bruins are looking to wrap up the second seed in the region in their final two games of the season. Northwest concludes the regular season on Nov. 5 against Pickens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.