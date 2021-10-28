Northwest softball drops state tournament opener after late Flowery Branch runs

The Northwest Whitfield High School softball team opened the Class 4A state softball tournament in Columbus Thursday with a 4-0 loss to Flowery Branch.
With the loss, the Lady Bruins fall into the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament. They'll play North Oconee today at 3 p.m. to try to keep their season going.
Northwest Whitfield (24-11) and Flowery Branch (18-8) played a scoreless game through five innings, but Flowery Branch broke through with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to quickly seize control.
Flowery Branh's Nikki Harris allowed just one hit from Northwest, and the Lady Bruins couldn't mount a comeback in the seventh. Harris struck out 17 batters.
After Northwest's Kylie Hayes held Flowery Branch to just three hits in the first five innings, the Lady Falcons doubled three times in the four-run sixth. Hayes struck out five.
Flowery Branch made a run through the first two playoff rounds to Columbus as the fourth-seeded team from Region 8-4A. Northwest was the third seed from Region 7.
