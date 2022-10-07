Northwest, Southeast look for rebound win in region rivalry
Region 7-4A action got off to a rocky start for both of the region’s teams from Whitfield County.
Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield opened region play last week after 4-1 starts to the season. Both were defeated in their first foray into region play.
The Bruins (4-2, 0-1 Region 7-4A) were shut out after halftime in a 42-20 loss to Sonoraville, while Southeast (4-2, 0-1 Region 7-4A) was shut down by Heritage in a 56-12 loss.
The Whitfield County schools look for a bounce-back win tonight to go with the bragging rights that come with a win in an intracounty rivalry. The game is in Tunnel Hill at 7:30.
The stakes aren’t quite as high in the American football matchup as when the fútbol programs played each other for a soccer state championship in May with Southeast winning, but it will be the first time they have met as region foes since 2019. Southeast played a non-region schedule in 2020 and 2021.
A Southeast team that struggled to slow undefeated Heritage down will try to contain a Northwest offense that is normally sharp but couldn’t find much consistency after halftime last week. Quarterback Owen Brooker leads the Bruins both in passing — with 1,665 yards and 16 touchdowns — and rushing — with 360 yards and four scores.
The Bruins started the season 4-0, but back-to-back losses have them at 4-2.
Southeast was riding the school’s best start since 2017 into region play, but the Raiders’ offense struggled to protect the ball long enough to score points against Heritage.
Creek looks for more history in road game at Ringgold
Coahulla Creek’s record-setting win last week, when the Colts won a fifth game in a season for the first time in the program’s 11-year history, may have been the first in a possible line of first-time accomplishments for a Colts team that’s already locked up the best season in school history.
Tonight’s game at Ringgold (3-3, 2-1 Region 6-3A) provides an opportunity for some more history-making. The Colts (5-1, 3-0 Region 6-3A) play at their region foe at 7:30.
A win over the Tigers would extend the new school record for victories in a season for the Colts to six, and would secure the first winning season ever for Coahulla. A win for the Colts would also go a long way in locking up a playoff appearance, the first in school history, though Creek can’t mathematically clinch a playoff spot just yet.
The Colts need a win over Ringgold to make that happen, and those have been hard to come by for a Creek program that is new to pursuing region victories with playoff implications.
Coahulla Creek and Ringgold have shared a region for all 11 years of the existence of the Colts football program. Coahulla Creek is 1-9 against the Tigers, with that lone win coming against a 2019 Ringgold team that would finish winless.
The teams haven’t played any of the same Region 6-3A opponents — Ringgold has played LaFayette, Adairsville and Bremen, while Coahulla Creek has faced Ridgeland, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Gordon Lee — but the programs did share a non-region opponent.
Coahulla Creek fell to Northwest Whitfield 35-31 on a last-minute touchdown at home, while Ringgold took a 30-17 defeat against Northwest in Tunnel Hill earlier this year.
Dalton looks for 2-0 region start against Woodland
For a Dalton program that hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2019, the Catamounts football team can take a big step toward returning to the playoffs with a win tonight.
After opening Region 7-5A play with a win over Hiram last week, Dalton (3-3, 1-0 Region 7-5A) welcomes Woodland (1-5, 0-1 Region 7-5A) to Harmon Field for a game at 7:30.
A win would put Dalton at 2-0 in a five-game region schedule. Tougher times are coming for Dalton — the Cats close the season with consecutive games against state powers Calhoun and Cartersville — but, with Dalton only needing to beat out two teams to secure at least a playoff spot, a win over Woodland would put Dalton on track to return to the postseason.
Woodland’s only win came over Class A Coosa. Class 2A Model slipped past Woodland 17-14 in overtime, but the Wildcats have given up at least 28 points in each of their other four games. Woodland was downed by Cass 49-12 last week to start region play.
The struggling Wildcats defense could provide for another big night for Dalton runner Tyson Greenwade.
Greenwade piled up another 374 yards and four rushing touchdowns last week, bringing his total to 1,182 rushing yards for the five games he has played this season.
North Murray welcomes winless Gordon Central
North Murray faced a winless team in Region 7-2A last week, winning 49-0 over Murray County.
Tonight, the Mountaineers play the other winless team.
North Murray (4-2, 2-0 Region 7-2A) hosts Gordon Central (0-6, 0-2 Region 7-2A) at 7:30.
Gordon Central has given up at least 42 points in three straight games, and the Warriors’ task won’t get any easier against a North Murray offense that is rolling.
After being held to 14 points in a loss to Northwest Whitfield last month, the Mountaineers have scored at least 40 in three straight games. The Mountaineers had 42 in the first half against Murray last week before settling for 49 when backups entered.
A win would put North Murray at 3-0 in the region with three still to play.
Christian Heritage faces final test before region play
With its seventh game of the season, Christian Heritage School is finally nearing region play.
A game tonight at 7:30 at home against Mount Pisgah Christian (5-1) is the final test for the Lions (2-4) before they begin a two-game Region 7-A Division II schedule the following week against Bowdon.
A test it is sure to be for Christian Heritage against Mount Pisgah, which comes in with a win over Lions region opponent Mount Zion already.
Mount Pisgah’s offense is led by dual-threat quarterback Jack Cendoya. Cendoya has passed for 1,711 yards and 20 touchdowns through six games, and he also leads the Patriots’ rushing attack with 434 yards and five scores.
The Patriots defense has allowed 36, 28 and 27 points in its last three games, perhaps opening the possibility for Christian Heritage to find some offensive success.
The Lions exploded for 70 points in a victory over Ezell-Harding Christian last week, and they hope to continue that success against much tougher competition.
