Northwest Whitfield (18-15) split the first two games of a Class 4A first round playoff series at Fayette County (22-11) Wednesday.
The Bruins grabbed game 1 8-2 Wednesday afternoon, but Fayette County responded with a 6-2 win in the second game of the doubleheader.
The teams play a decisive game 3 Thursday night at 5:55 to determine which team moves on to the state's Sweet 16.
Cade Fisher held Fayette to three hits from the mound in a complete game in game 1, setting the stage for his stellar hitting performance to help seal the opener.
Fisher dealt 12 strikeouts and only allowed the two runs to cross the plate in the fifth inning. At the plate, Fisher was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
Northwest led 4-0 before Fayette County scored those runs, and Fisher got some insurance runs in the top of the seventh, when the Bruins plated four more.
Hank Scruggs was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in game 1, also reaching base two more times after being hit by a pitch.
With the Bruins having a chance to wrap up the series in a sweep in game 2, the host Tigers seized the lead with two runs in the first inning.
Fisher pitched one late inning in game 2 as well, but Keaton McQuaig did most of the work, striking out 10 in six innings.
The Tiger offense fared better in the second contest though, and, after the Bruins ties the game at 2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Fayette County teed off for four more runs across the sixth and seventh to grab the advantage.
Northwest couldn't score again, and the series was pushed to game 3.
Seth Riverman was 2-for-3 in game 2, while Scruggs hit another double. Zander Frady drove in a run for the Bruins.
The winner of Thursday's game moves into the Class 4A Sweet 16 to play Benedictine, which dominated Westover in the first round with 11-1 and 22-1 wins.
