Northwest state champion golfer Burger signs with Dalton State

Sara Burger is a championship-winning golfer at Northwest Whitfield High School, and she signed last week to play for a winning collegiate program close to home.
Burger, a Northwest senior and the 2021 Class 4A state champion in girls golf, signed to play golf in college for hometown Dalton State College, the reigning Southern States Athletic Conference champions.
In May, Burger took the individual Class 4A state championship while leading the Lady Bruin team to a third-place overall finish in the state championship at the University of Georgia's course in Athens. Burger finished with a two-round total of 147 to take the individual title by six strokes. Burger is the only individual state champion in Northwest history.
After her senior season in the spring, Burger will compete for the Lady Roadrunner program, which is led by coach Jim McGrew, himself a former golf coach at Northwest.
After winning the SSAC championship in the spring, Dalton State finished fourth at the NAIA national championship. Dalton State recently wrapped up its fall schedule ranked No. 2 as they gear up for another run at the conference and national championships.
