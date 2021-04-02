TUNNEL HILL -- After modest offensive outputs the past several games, the Northwest Whitfield High School baseball team erupted offensively Friday, scoring 25 total runs in a doubleheader against Southeast Whitfield, sweeping the visiting Raiders, 13-3 and 12-3.
"We're starting to get the bats going," said Todd Middleton, head coach of the Bruins. "We haven't been scoring lately, but our situational hitting was pretty good tonight."
In game one, which ended after six innings, Cade Fisher singled twice, doubled and hit a grand slam home run in four plate appearances, while Jayden Santiago managed a pair of doubles in his two official plate appearances, knocking in two runs each time, and Matt Redmond doubled twice and singled at the top of the lineup. Keaton McQuaig pitched all six innings, surrendering only one hit while striking out seven and walking seven.
Santiago joined the team late due to wrestling, but "it's huge for us that he's getting it going," Middleton said. Redmond "has been great all year, hitting at the top of the lineup, and (Fisher) is finally breaking through."
"I hadn't been hitting that well (recently), but Coach Middleton leveled out my swing, and I've been hitting well (since)," Fisher said. "We've focused a lot on hitting in practice (lately) -- our fielding and pitching is already pretty good -- and when we hit, we feel like we can beat anyone in the region."
Santiago smoked a ball over the head of center fielder Ethan Hill for a double that knocked in two runs in the second inning of game one, but Southeast took a 3-2 lead in the third. McQuaig, who struck out the side in the first inning, walked three Raiders in the third, and his pitching counterpart, Johnny Vega, plated a pair to tie the game before scoring to seize the lead.
Fisher's grand slam in the third gave the Bruins a lead they would never relinquish, and it was his first grand slam since a win over Dalton in mid-March -- a game in which he also managed a three-run homer -- but he was pleasantly surprised Friday's moonball carried over the right-field wall.
"I actually thought it was just a routine fly ball, but it carried," Fisher, who is committed to college baseball powerhouse Florida, said with a smile. "I guess it caught the jet stream."
Santiago's second two-RBI double of the game then extended Northwest's lead to 9-3 and chased Vega from the game after 2.1 innings in which he was touched for eight hits and 10 runs. He was replaced by Bryson Lofton, who was relived in the bottom of the fifth by Jeric Gann.
"We've been practicing taking it to the opposite field a lot, and right now, I feel like, whatever they give me, I can take it pretty much where I want," Santiago said. "I'm getting more experience at the plate and feeling more comfortable."
In game two, Southeast seized a 3-0 lead in the second inning, as Cobey Patterson, starting pitcher Jacob Gentry and Brady Ensley each knocked in runs, but Northwest responded in the next inning with two runs. McQuaig tripled in Will Roper, who had walked, and then Hosford helped himself by singling home McQuaig.
An error, a passed ball and a wild pitch helped the Bruins to three runs in the bottom of the fourth, and then Daiman Banta dropped the hammer, a three-run homer that echoed through the tall Georgia pines that surround the field like a rifle shot and banged off the scoreboard to make it 8-3.
Morgan's seeing-eye single up the middle in the sixth scored two runs and gave his team an eight-run lead before Fischer Lloyd's sacrifice groundout provided the final margin of 12-3.
Northwest (17-4) also beat its intra-county rival Raiders on Tuesday, 5-0, in Dalton, and will travel to Ringgold on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. tilt with Heritage High School. Southeast (9-12) will visit Jasper on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. contest against Pickens High School.
