For the first time since 2003, Northwest Whitfield High School has a new head boys basketball coach.
Matthew Smith will make the move from the same position at Gordon Lee High School in Chickamauga to take over in Tunnel Hill.
Smith, who has been the boys basketball coach at Gordon Lee since 2017, was approved by the Whitfield County Board of Education at its Monday meeting. He’ll coach the Bruins and teach social studies at the school.
“I am passionate about using basketball to teach teenagers important life skills such as discipline, teamwork, commitment and how to handle adversity,” Smith said in an announcement by the school. “I will tirelessly work to keep Bruin basketball at a level which the school, community and alumni will take pride.”
The Northwest job opened up after Ryan Richards stepped down in March. He’d coached the Bruins since he was hired for the job in 2003, but Richards is set to become the Dalton High School athletics director starting this fall.
At Gordon Lee, Smith led the Trojans to the state playoffs twice in his six seasons, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2018 in Class A Public. Before coming to Gordon Lee, Smith also spent time as the head boys coach at Young Americans Christian School in Conyers, and the head girls basketball coach at Loganville Christian Academy and Hixson High School. He’s also been an assistant in stops at Boyd Buchanan, Chattanooga Christian, Stephens County and Toccoa Falls College.
Smith is also the founder of United Basketball, an organization that hosts coaching clinics and offers a membership service that provides coaching resources like playbooks or training exercises. Smith’s personal Twitter account, on which he shares plays and links to the organization’s podcast, has more than 24,000 followers.
