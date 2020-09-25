Northwest takes down Chattooga for 4-0 start

Northwest Whitfield High School's players might have partied like it was 2013 after a 38-14 road victory over Chattooga (1-3) Friday night.
The Bruins (4-0) have an unblemished record after the season's first four games for the first time since 2013, when Northwest started 5-0.
Northwest fell behind 7-0 to start the game, but scored the next 38 points.
Quarterback Owen Brooker got the Northwest scoring started with a touchdown run, then running back Adrian Reyes also reached the end zone from five yards out. A Yahir Zapata field goal put Northwest up 17-7.
Brooker broke open the game with two touchdown passes, both to wide receiver Ray Morrison. A 38-yard second quarter connection put the Bruins up 24-7 after the extra point, then Brooker found Morrison again from 35 yards out in the third quarter.
Reyes topped the Northwest night with another rushing score before Chattooga tallied a late touchdown.
Reyes tallied 149 yards on 24 carries. Brooker passed for 174 yards, completing 15 of his 22 pass attempts.
Brooker now has 10 touchdown passes on the Northwest season.
Northwest heads into two consecutive idle weeks. The Bruins will next see action for their Region 7-4A opener against Central High of Carrollton on Friday, Oct. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.