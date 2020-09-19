CHATSWORTH — Northwest Whitfield High School quarterback Owen Brooker made a lot of plays with his arm Friday night, but it was his legs that sealed a 20-10 victory over North Murray in Chatsworth Friday night.
With 1:27 left and facing fourth-and-1 from the North Murray 30, the sophomore took the shotgun snap, and barreled through the line, picking up five yards and ensuring that the Bruins could run out the clock.
“As soon as I saw that hole, I knew it was a win,” said Brooker, whose team moved to 3-0.
With his arm, Brooker hit on 15 of 26 pass attempts for 278 yards, two touchdowns — including a 99-yarder to Ray Morrison from the Bruins end zone — and an interception.
That long catch-and-run was the first play to light up the scoreboard, but the next two scores would belong to North Murray.
The Mountaineers’ own sophomore quarterback, Seth Griffin, found Spencer Chasteen open in the end zone from 20 yards out and the extra point tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter. Griffin threw for 77 yards.
With time waning before half, North Murray (0-1) had a few more shots at the end zone come up empty, so the Mountaineers called on kicker Owen Hannah, who drilled a 37-yard field goal as time expired to put North Murray up 10-7 at half.
“I was proud of our guys playing from behind,” said Northwest Whitfield head coach Josh Robinson. “We hadn’t trailed all year until then. Our defense stepped up and got stops.”
Those stops, paired with two second half touchdowns, propelled Northwest to the win.
Brooker got another touchdown, a screen pass caught by Matt Redmond, who weaved his way for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Adrian Reyes, who played the majority of the game at running back after starter Chase Gentry went out with an injury, also scored a touchdown from six yards out. Reyes finished with 56 yards on 15 carries.
The Mountaineers still threatened in the final minutes. The Mountaineers got the ball down to the Northwest 10, thanks in part to a 30-yard catch by D’Ante Tidwell.
The Bruin defense made a stand, stuffing a Griffin rushing attempt and forcing a fourth-down incompletion with 6:31 left in the game.
“For us to just bow our back and make plays says a lot about our defense in that spot,” Robinson said.
Northwest held the ball for the remaining time, culminating in Brooker’s fourth-down run, to get the win.
The game was against a team with two extra weeks of game experience against two extra weeks of practice. The game was the opener for North Murray, while Northwest came in with a record of 2-0.
The lack of game experience showed early on for the Mountaineers, which eventually appeared to settle in. The first play from scrimmage was a fumbled handoff that Griffin pounced on, and a few high and low snaps derailed early drives.
Both teams turned the ball over once, with Tidwell snagging a Brooker throw and Northwest’s Avery Perkins pouncing on a Bruin punt that had hit a North Murray player.
The matchup was the first ever between the two northern schools in neighboring counties. Class 3A North Murray is beginning its 12th season of fielding a football team, while 4A’s Northwest has been around since 1975.
“This is what high school football is all about for me,” Robinson said. “You get the stands full and people all on the hill. This is what kids on both sides will remember.”
After starting the season with two off weeks, the Mountaineers will play their remaining nine games without another break. North Murray travels to play Region 6-3A foe Ringgold on Friday.
Northwest continues non-region play with a road game Friday against Chattooga.
