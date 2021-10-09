Northwest threatens after facing big deficit, but Cedartown turns back the Bruins 57-23

CEDARTOWN -- Quarterback Owen Brooker threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns but Northwest Whitfield High School was unable to top Cedartown on Friday night, losing 57-23.
The Bruins got within two scores of the host Bulldogs in the third quarter as Brooker picked his team up by going 14-of-22 for 165 yards and leading Northwest on back-to-back scoring drives.
A 13-play, 80-yard drive to start the second half saw the Bruins convert four first downs, including on third-and-9 and third-and-19, with Brooker hitting Brayden Morrison on a 22-yard pass that saw the receiver slip to the inside and find a clear lane to the end zone. Grant Holder kicked the extra point to pull Northwest Whitfield within 29-10 of the lead in the Region 7-4A contest.
A personal foul penalty set up a long way for a first down on Cedartown's next possession, and Bulldog quarterback Reece Tanner nearly turned it around with a pass to Jordan Johnson near the goalline, but the senior bobbled the ball under pressure and dropped it.
Northwest Whitfield (3-3, 1-1 7-4A) went back to work from its own 33 and converted on third-and-11 while also taking advantage of a Cedartown pass interference call to move down the field and score on a 5-yard pass from Brooker to Hudson Gray with 1:53 to go in the third quarter.
After a quick possession by Cedartown that saw the Bulldogs score on a 41-yard pass from Tanner to Demarieo Sims, Brooker would connect with Ray Morrison on a 54-yard pass to start the next drive. It would end with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Brooker to Cameron Collins, making it 36-23 early in the final quarter.
Ray Morrison had 134 yards receiving on seven catches, while Brayden Morrison had 12 catched for 96 yards.
The Bruins would never get back into Bulldog territory to try and complete the comeback. Cedartown running back Harlem Diamond scored on the first play of the next drive on his second 62-yard touchdown run of the game.
Then a situation where Brooker had to leave the game for a play after getting his helmet knocked off led to Brayden Morrison coming in for him. The snap was mishandled and Cedartown (5-1, 2-0) recovered at the Bruins' 35, leading to a quick, three-play drive with Diamond scoring from 7 yards out to put the Bulldogs up 50-23.
The Bruins are back in Tunnel Hill Friday after making their first road trip of the season as they host Heritage-Catoosa to continue region play.
