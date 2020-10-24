Northwest volleyball sweeps their way into Elite 8

Northwest Whitfield High School's volleyball team (32-10) swept past Luella (12-11) in Locust Grove on Saturday to make the Elite 8, the third round of the Class 4A state volleyball playoffs.
Northwest, which was the second-seeded team in Class 4A's Area 7, defeated Area 5's top seed in Luella in three sets to earn the victory, winning 25-8, 25-8 and 25-5.
Emma Allen had 14 kills, nine assists, seven digs and two aces for Northwest. Emma Hayes finished with 14 kills, nine aces and six digs.
Kiara Hughes had 18 assists and four aces, while Kiersten Maynard tallied five aces.
The Lady Bruins have been dominant in their playoff run thus far, sweeping Arabia Mountain in the first round as well. They've won six sets and haven't dropped one yet in the playoffs.
In the third round, Northwest will travel to Savannah Wednesday to play Islands High School, the top seed out of Area 1. Islands defeated Fayette County Saturday.
The first four rounds of the playoffs are played at the higher-seeded host schools. The championship game is Nov. 7 in Cartersville.
