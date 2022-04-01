When the girls and boys soccer teams from Northwest Whitfield High School meet Southeast Whitfield tonight in Tunnel Hill, there will be plenty of intrigue.
Both games will directly decide the winner of the Region 7-4A championship — and the bragging rights that go with knocking off a cross-county rival.
The coaches in the boys game know all about that second part. They’ve seen it from both sides.
Southeast Whitfield is led by Hector Holguin, a 2007 Northwest Whitfield graduate and former Bruin soccer player. On the other sideline is Isael Gutierrez, a standout at Southeast before his 2015 graduation. The once-Raider is in his first season coaching the Bruins.
“At the beginning of the year it was different, I’ll be honest with you,” Gutierrez said. He played at Dalton State before taking over the Northwest program prior to this season. “Now I’m Bruin through and through. I’m all in.”
Gutierrez’s Bruins face his former school with a lot on the line. Both teams come in at 5-0 in the region, and tonight’s showdown is the last game regular season game for the two. The winner of the game will grab the region crown and the region’s top seed for the playoffs.
“It’s always big for the county,” Gutierrez said of the rivalry. “For two teams to play for the region championship, it’s not something that happened very often throughout Georgia, but up here in Northwest Georgia it happens quite a bit. We have good teams, powerhouses going at it.”
The girls teams play with the region crown in the balance too, though the outcome won’t be quite as simple as the winner-take-all boys game.
Northwest comes in undefeated in region play and would take the region title with a win. Southeast, on the other hand, stumbled to Heritage for its only region loss. Heritage has only one region loss too, which came against Northwest, and has already completed its region schedule.
A Southeast win over Northwest would leave the top of Region 7-4A in a three-way tie. The tiebreaker for the region is the amount of goals allowed in region play. Both Southeast and Heritage have allowed four total goals in region play, while Northwest has not allowed a goal so far to a region opponent. Southeast would have to defeat Northwest by at least four goals while shutting out the Lady Bruins to earn the tiebreaker and win the region crown.
Northwest would win the tiebreaker if the Lady Bruins lose to Southeast but allow less than four goals.
Both Northwest and Southeast come in on hot streaks.
After Northwest dropped its first two games of the season to Class 6A Allatoona and Dalton, the Lady Bruins have won 11 of 12. Southeast’s only setback of the year was the loss to Heritage, with only three draws to go with 13 wins.
Both boys squads come into the final game of the regular season after similar dominance against region opponents.
Southeast is 13-2-3, with the Raiders’ last loss coming on Feb. 12. Two of the three ties for Southeast came against defending Class 6A champ Dalton.
Northwest started the season off 2-3-1, including a loss to Dalton, before rattling off nine consecutive victories.
“I think a lot of the inexperience played a factor early,” Gutierrez said. “It just started clicking. We had a perfect March, not on the field but in the results. We’re playing great at the right time.”
The girls kick at 5:30 p.m., while the boys follow at 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.