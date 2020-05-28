Northwest Whitfield tabs Hernandez as new boys soccer coach

Northwest Whitfield High School got its new girls soccer coach a few weeks ago, and now it has a new face of the boys program.
Tino Hernandez has been named the next head boys soccer coach, joining Amanda Moore, who was named the girls coach earlier this month.
“I’m very excited to take on the role of a head coaching position,” Hernandez said. “Everything I’ve worked for and put my time into has now led to this where I can lead a program.”
Hernandez takes over for Daniel Kubin, who led the program for the shortened 2020 season after the 2019 departure of Ryan Scoggins, who is now the head boys basketball coach at Dalton High School. Kubin left the school to move to Florida.
It’s the first head coaching experience for Hernandez, who is a familiar face in the Whitfield and Murray county areas for his football pursuits. He’s been a defensive assistant coach for Northwest’s football program for three seasons since his time playing defensive back at LaGrange College. Hernandez is a 2013 graduate of North Murray High School, where he played football and ran track. He also teaches in the special education department at Northwest and helps coach the track program.
Northwest Whitfield athletics director Brett Harper said he believes Hernandez will succeed as a soccer head coach, despite being more experienced in the other football.
“He’s been great for our school. He’s just a great person, and he’s succeeded at everything he’s done,” Harper said. “We’ve got two great assistants in Mario and David Perez that bring soccer pedigree.”
Hernandez said he would lean heavily on mentors and assistants in transitioning to a head coach.
His first task as head coach? Meeting and informing his team, many of whom he is already familiar with.
“I know a few of them from the school already, but I’m excited to introduce myself to them as their head soccer coach,” Hernandez said.
