Whitfield County is used to boasting soccer state champions, but another sport saw a lot of local success this year too.
The archery team at Northwest Whitfield High School won a state championship last month, and the Coahulla Creek Colts finished right behind them in second place.
Whitfield County schools dominated the Georgia State Shootout, which is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP), on April 6 in Perry.
For the past several years, the sport of archery has been quietly growing in popularity among several Whitfield County and Murray County schools. Currently, the Whitfield County School system has over 200 kids competing in the program, along with over 100 competing in Murray County Schools. In addition, hundreds of students are participating in the program during their PE classes in both counties.
NASP originated in Kentucky and has spread worldwide. The program is usually sponsored by the participating state’s department of natural resources and includes students from fourth grade through high school. All students participate in a 10-hour classroom portion and a hands-on archery range portion in order to be able to participate in the sport. All students are able to participate in archery despite physical disabilities or prior experience. Students from all over the world compete in the program using the exact same bows, arrows and targets, so every student has an equal chance to succeed.
Murray County Schools had the most school archery teams formed at the onset of the NASP program. Currently Murray County Schools has two high school teams, Murray County High and North Murray High. Murray County Schools also has two middle school teams, Bagley Middle and Gladden Middle. In the past several years, Murray County Schools have earned two world championship wins with Woodlawn Elementary competing in the world championships in 2012 and 2013. Murray County High were back-to-back state champions in 2017 and 2018. North Murray High also put up amazing numbers at the state championships in 2013, 2014, and 2016.
While the program was growing rapidly in Murray County, several Whitfield County schools decided to participate in the NASP competitions as well. Beginning with Cohutta Elementary making a trip to the national championship and to the world championship in 2015. Southeast Whitfield, Coahulla Creek and Northwest all formed successful teams in the high school division. New Hope, North Whitfield, Valley Point, Westside and Eastbrook middle schools all formed competitive teams along with their elementary feeder schools Eastside, Cohutta, New Hope, Cedar Ridge and Beaverdale. Several of these schools have competed at the state, national and the world levels numerous times.
This year, Eastside Elementary finished second place in the state of Georgia’s elementary division. Eastbrook Middle ranks third and North Whitfield Middle is fifth in the middle school division. Northwest and Coahulla seized first and second places in the high school division.
The archery program has faced many challenges throughout the years. Since the program’s rules require safety backdrop nets for practice, gyms must be utilized which often causes conflicts with other sports. Funding is another issue. Most coaches are strictly volunteers and receive no compensation for their time or expenditures. Some of the coaches put in over two hundred hours per year and drive countless miles to competitions in order to keep the programs alive. Students must fundraise and find sponsors to pay for equipment and competition fees. Some schools have dropped out of the program due to these challenges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.