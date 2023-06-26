Jolie Albertson is headed back to Major League Baseball's All-Star week.
Albertson isn't in the big leagues. She's a rising sophomore on the Northwest Whitfield High School softball team. But, for a second straight year, Albertson is set to compete on a national stage as MLB celebrates its best.
A year after winning the 14-under softball division in Los Angeles, Albertson is set to compete in MLB's Junior Home Run Derby at the upcoming All-Star Week in Seattle from July 6-11. Albertson will compete against some of the nation's best hitters in her age group in the 16-under softball division at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners.
The event has 16-under and 14-under divisions for softball and 14-under and 12-under divisions for baseball. Aspiring sluggers compete at local events for a chance to move on to a regional competitions. Winners at regionals are then invited to the big stage with an all-expenses paid trip to the all-star festivities.
Albertson sent out 17 home runs at the nearest local competition in Cleveland, Tennessee to advance to a regional competition in Ohio. Her 13 home runs at regionals punched her ticket to the national competition.
After a similar qualifying process a year ago, Albertson won the 14-under competition last year in the televised event on MLB Network, driving 11 homers over the shortened fence that rose in the outfield of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
