Northwest Whitfield High School’s Alyson and Abygail Jarvi both signed recently to play softball at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. Both Jarvi sisters were named to the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area First Team in 2022 and will remain teammates in college at the NCAA Division II school. Seated, from left to right, are Sali Patrick, Alyson Jarvi, Abygail Jarvi and Richard Jarvi. Standing are Northwest assistant coach Jason Brooker, head coach Todd Middleton and assistant coach Kalei Clark.