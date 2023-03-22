Northwest’s Anderson signs with Montreat College

Northwest Whitfield High School’s Allie Anderson signed recently with the volleyball program at Montreat College, an NAIA school in Montreat, North Carolina. Anderson, a setter who holds the Northwest Whitfield school record for aces in a match with 17, was named All-Region 7-4A second team as a senior. Seated, from left, are mother Rochelle Oxford, Anderson and stepfather Jeremy Oxford. Standing is Northwest Whitfield head coach Kelsey Ikerd.