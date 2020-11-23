Northwest's first-round playoff game now Saturday in statewide shift

Northwest Whitfield High School's first-round playoff football game with Stephenson will be played on Saturday instead of the originally scheduled time on Friday, Bruin athletics director Brett Harper said.
The Bruins' game, at 3:30 p.m. in Tunnel Hill Saturday, was moved as part of a statewide shift of several games due to an officials shortage, according to the Georgia High School Association. All games in Class 2A and Class 4A, which includes Northwest, will be played Saturday.
Other local playoff teams, like Christian Heritage, which is a Class A Private school, and North Murray, a Class 3A program, will still play Friday night.
Northwest Whitfield is the second-seeded team in Region 7-4A, while Stone Mountain's Stephenson is the third in Region 6-4A.
The Bruins (7-2, 2-2 Region 7-4A) secured the second seed with a 28-23 win Friday over Pickens. Stephenson played just six total games this season after cancellations due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
