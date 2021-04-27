Northwest's Griffin takes home 3 individual titles at region track and field championships; Smith earns 1

Northwest Whitfield High School's Silas Griffin won three individual events at the Region 7-4A track and field championships last week.

Northwest Whitfield High School's Silas Griffin won three individual events at the Region 7-4A track and field championships last week, while teammate Domonique Smith earned a win in the 110-meter hurdles.

Griffin, who owns a school record with a high-jump of 6-foot-8, finished on top at the region meet in long jump, high jump and triple jump.

Griffin was also on a boys 4x400-meter relay team along with Hudson Gray, Ky-Anh Huynh and Nick Upchurch that finished second in the region. Smith, Chase Gentry, Ray Morrison and Jace Parsons were the second-place finishers in the 4x100-meter relay.

Gentry finished second in the 100-meter sprint, while Upchurch was third in the 800 meters.

A girls team of Adrionna Baker, Kylie Hayes, Arlene Rodriguez and Daja Walton finished third in the 4x100-meter relay for Northwest, while Baker, Hayes and Rodriguez joined Courtney Jones on the third-place 4x400-meter squad.

Jones also finished third in long jump and triple jump, while Walton was second in the 100-meter hurtles. Emily Lane finished second in discus.

The Northwest team advanced to the state sectionals at North Oconee High School in Bogart on May 8.

