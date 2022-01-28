Northwest's Hayes signs to play beach volleyball at UTC

After graduating from Northwest Whitfield High School, senior Emma Hayes plans to hit the beach — in Chattanooga.
Hayes, a volleyball standout for the Lady Bruins, signed at a ceremony at the high school on Wednesday to play beach volleyball at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Hayes, the 2020 Daily Citizen-News All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year, helped lead the Lady Bruins to back-to-back appearances in the Class 4A Final Four in her junior and senior seasons.
In her senior season, the outside hitter piled up 397 kills, 338 assists, 288 digs, 83 blocks and 48 aces and was named to the Area 7-4A first team and the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team.
Hayes is set to join the relatively new beach volleyball program at UTC, which became the 16th Division I sport at UTC when the program began play in 2020.
As opposed to standard, indoor volleyball, beach volleyball is played on an outdoor sand court and only two players on each team take the court at a given time.
UTC's beach volleyball program was 0-3 in an abbreviated opening season in 2020, then finished 8-11 in the program's only full season in 2021.
