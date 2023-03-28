Northwest’s Lacle signs with Covenant College

Northwest Whitfield High School’s Gracie Lacle signed with the softball program at Covenant College recently. Covenant, in Lookout Mountain, competes in the Collegiate Conference of the South in the NCAA’s Division III. Seated, from left, are Isaac Lacle, Angie Lacle, Gracie Lacle and Bruce Lacle. Standing are Westside Middle School head coach Ty Moreland, Northwest assistant Jason Brooker, Northwest head coach Todd Middleton, Northwest assistant Kalei Clark, Alex Warren and Wes Manis.

 Contributed photo

