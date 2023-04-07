Northwest’s Lane signs track and field scholarship with Covenant College

Northwest Whitfield High School’s Emily Lane recently signed a track and field scholarship with Covenant College. Lane, a four-year member of the Northwest track team, set a new school record with a discus throw of 125 feet, 4 inches. Seated, from left, are mother Tina Lane, Emily Lane, father Matt Lane and brother Eli Lane. Standing are grandmother Dorothy Faith, grandmother Elizabeth Lane and grandfather Tommy Lane.

 Contributed photo

