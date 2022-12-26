Isaiah Mack, a former standout at Northwest Whitfield High School, notched three tackles including a tackle for a loss in the Baltimore Ravens' 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.
Mack, a defensive lineman for Baltimore, was signed to the team's 53-man roster from the practice squad on Friday with veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell out for the week 16 game against the Falcons.
It’s the second appearance on the active roster for Mack this season. He was elevated to the active roster for the Tampa Bay game on Oct. 27. After signing with Baltimore during last season, Mack stayed with the team into this preseason, but was cut by the team as it trimmed its roster to the 53 players for opening day. Mack then signed with the 16-member practice squad of the Ravens, where he practices with the team.
Mack starred on defense for Northwest Whitfield before playing in college at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. After going undrafted in 2019, Mack signed with the Tennessee Titans and made the active roster for his rookie season, appearing in 13 games. After getting released during the 2020 season, Mack spent time with the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers before landing in Baltimore late in the 2021 season. Mack appeared in the team’s final two games of the season, tallying a sack.
