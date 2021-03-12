When Northwest Whitfield High School's Jailyne Martinez realized she was closing in on a milestone in her soccer career for the Lady Bruins, she knew exactly in which game she wanted to reach it.
"When I had like 15 goals left to make it to 100, I knew then that my goal would be to make that last goal against Dalton," Martinez said.
Martinez, who entered the match with 99 career goals, did just that in Northwest's (5-0-3) 2-2 draw with Dalton (7-1-2) Friday night. Just eight minutes into the contest, Martinez received a pass on a breakaway, put the ball in the net, and was mobbed by her teammates.
"It felt amazing," Martinez said."I looked at the corner, shot it and I knew it was going in. I could have broke it last year, but the pandemic happened."
Martinez and the Lady Bruins were limited to just six games last year before the remainder of the season was called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Her 100 goals are a record for boys or girls soccer at Northwest Whitfield.
"She's just a playmaker and a gamechanger," said Northwest coach Amanda Moore. "She's legit. She's probably the best player in north Georgia."
After Martinez's goal opened the night's scoring, Dalton answered almost 20 minutes into the contest.
Bailey Gleaton scored the first of her two goals to knot the game up.
After a Vanessa Coronel goal for Northwest, Gleaton tied the match with just 24.9 seconds remaining before halftime.
That would be the final goal of the night, as both teams were shut out in the final 40 minutes.
"That's a very good team in 6A," Moore said. "I was proud of our effort, especially in the second half."
The game between the Dalton and Northwest boys soccer teams Friday night was postponed to Thursday, March 25, due to COVID-19 issues within the Bruins' team.
Boys soccer
North Murray 4, Ringgold 0
North Murray (4-3) defeated Ringgold (2-1) 4-0 at home on Thursday.
Uriel Marquez scored two goals, while Roman Guzman and Eliezer Velasquez tallied one goal each.
Gabriel Rosas had three assists, and Victor Paniagua had seven saves.
North Murray plays Gilmer Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 4, Central of Carrollton 0
Southeast Whitfield (7-0-2) defeated Central of Carrollton (6-5-1) 4-0 on the road on Friday.
Southeast scored three goals before halftime, then added another in the second.
Southeast plays at Coahulla Creek at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Mount Paran Christian 9, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (2-4) was shut out 9-0 in Friday's road game by Mount Paran Christian (5-2).
Eight of the Mount Paran goals came in the first half.
Christian Heritage hosts Ridgeland Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Ringgold 2, North Murray 0
North Murray (2-5) fell to Ringgold (4-0) 2-0 Thursday at home.
The Lady Mountaineers play at Gilmer Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 7, Central of Carrollton 0
Southeast Whitfield (8-2) blanked Central of Carrollton (3-4-1) 7-0 on the road Friday.
Tanya Dominguez scored three goals for Southeast, and Karen Garcia had two. Marissa Gonzalez and Karla Hernandez had one apiece, while Lupita Martinez dished four assists.
Torre Llewellyn was the Southeast goalkeeper who preserved the shutout.
Southeast plays at Coahulla Creek Tuesday at 5 p.m.
