Northwest Whitfield High School's Hayden Maynard signed Wednesday to play college football at Huntingdon College.
Maynard, a tight end and defensive end at Northwest, received an offer to join Division III Huntingdon, in Montgomery, Alabama, in September. He signed at a ceremony at the school on Wednesday.
During his senior year with the Bruins, Maynard competed with a torn medial collateral ligament that he sustained in the offseason. Despite the injury, he was able to tally 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in his senior campaign and was named to Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Maynard helped the Bruins to back-to-back appearances in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs in his junior and senior seasons.
Huntingdon finished 8-3 in 2021, including an 8-0 mark in USA South Conference play, on its way to being crowned conference champions.
