TUNNEL HILL — Southeast Whitfield’s boys basketball team was the only team to defeat Northwest Whitfield on the Bruins’ home court in the regular season.
When the Bruins got another chance at their cross-county rivals in their home gym in the Region 7-4A semifinals on Thursday, the game was a completely different story than that December defeat.
The second-seeded Bruins utilized a stifling press defense to shut down six-seed Southeast, gaining a big lead with a big second quarter and cruising for a 76-48 win to advance to the tournament’s finals tonight at 8:30 in Tunnel Hill.
Northwest plays Central-Carrollton for the region championship, while Southeast, already assured a playoff spot, matches up with Pickens in a consolation game at 5:30 to battle for the region’s third seed.
Northwest (23-3), now winners of 13 straight games, turned a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 33-19 lead at the break over Southeast (12-15).
A blitzing, trapping full-court press made life hard for Southeast guards, and the Bruins turned turnovers into quick buckets while keeping Southeast mostly off the board.
The Raiders had just one second-quarter point entering the final two minutes of the half, and, although a quick flurry of points from Southeast’s Cal Rich briefly kept the deficit under 20 at the break for Southeast, the Bruins piled on after halftime.
The lead grew to 20 midway through the third and reached 30 in the fourth.
Rich — when the Raiders were able to break Northwest’s press — scored 25, but couldn’t keep Southeast close to Payton Baker and the Bruins.
Baker, the beneficiary of several Bruin steals, led Northwest with 20 points, while Tytus Ramsey scored 12, Collin Hall scored 10 and Hudson Gray added nine points.
Southeast’s Victor Arrellin scored nine to help Rich and the Raiders.
Northwest split with championship opponent Central during the regular season.
The Bruins fell 54-46 on the road against the Lions in December, but earned a 67-65 home win last month during their win streak.
Before the Northwest boys punched their ticket to the region finals, the Lady Bruins faced a tougher road to reaching their own region title game.
Second-seeded Northwest (18-9) turned it on late to seize a scrappy, physical Region 7-4A semifinal game over third-seeded Heritage (17-8) 39-32.
After neither team scored more that nine points in any of the first three quarters, Northwest’s offense came alive late in the fourth long enough for the Lady Bruins to go on a 10-2 run to gain some separation over Heritage.
Emma Allen, one of Northwest’s main offensive contributors, was held scoreless until late in the fourth because of foul trouble, but got the run started with her first basket.
She grabbed an offensive rebound and coaxed a contested putback in for two, then Northwest got two straight steals. One was finished for a layup by Kennedy Baker, and Autumn Wiley got the other.
The teams were tied at nine after the first, and Northwest held just a three-point lead at the end of the middle two quarters.
Whitley Chumley led Northwest with 14 points, while Wiley scored eight and Baker had seven points.
Northwest advanced the region 7-4A final tonight at 7 against top-seeded Pickens.
Also in basketball region tournament action:
Boys
Adairsville 55, Murray County 54
The season for Murray County (13-13) ended with a 55-54 defeat to Adairsville (15-10) in wild fashion Thursday night in the Region 6-3A tournament quarterfinals in LaFayette.
Murray led 54-51 with just seconds remaining on the clock.
Adairsville’s TJ Printup was fouled while heaving the ball from beyond half court at the buzzer. The ball went in for three points, and Printup stepped up to the free throw line and completed the miracle finish that sunk Murray County’s hopes for a state playoff berth.
Third-seeded Adairsville clinches the playoff berth instead, and sixth-seeded Murray’s season ends. Adairsville plays tonight in the semifinals.
Christian Heritage 63, Walker 56
Christian Heritage (18-5) hosts the Region 7-A Private championship game Saturday after knocking off Walker (18-7) 63-56 Thursday night in the tournament’s semifinals.
Top-seeded Christian Heritage hosts North Cobb Christian, the tournament’s second seed, Saturday at 7 p.m. after defeating fourth-seeded Walker.
Jax Abernathy scored 25, while Cash Hare had 13 points and 14 rebounds and Zundra Jackson put up 12 points while adding seven steals and six assists.
Christian Heritage split a pair of regular-season matchups with North Cobb Christian during the regular season, falling at home in January but taking a 74-58 road victory in the regular season finale on Feb. 8.
Girls
Carrollton 63, Dalton 37
Dalton (21-6) was downed 63-37 by Carrollton (22-4) Thursday night at the Region 5-6A tournament at Alexander High School.
The third-seeded Lady Cats couldn’t overcome second-seeded Carrollton, which advances to play Rome in the finals Saturday at 7 p.m.
Dalton is still bound for the playoffs, but Thursday’s loss means the Lady Catamounts’ opener is on the road. Dalton plays East Paulding Saturday at 4 p.m. in the tournament’s consolation game to try to lock up the region’s third seed for the playoffs.
Sonoraville 47, Coahulla Creek 45
Sonoraville (13-12) knocked off Coahulla Creek (11-16) 47-45 in overtime Wednesday in the Region 6-3A tournament in LaFayette, ending the season for the Lady Colts.
Brinkley Reed scored 20 points and reached 1,000 points in her career during the final game of her junior season.
