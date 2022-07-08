Murray County High School’s Mattie Nuckolls hadn’t really considered Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee, as a potential collegiate destination for her basketball talents until May.
Then she got a phone call.
One of Nuckolls’ coaches with the Tennessee Trotters Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball organization is the spouse of Carson-Newman assistant coach Dusty Nickles. The team practiced at Carson-Newman, and that’s when head coach Mike Mincey noticed Nuckolls.
“They were not really on my radar until this summer,” Nuckolls said.”(Mincey) called me one Friday, and the next Friday, they had me up on campus and offered me a full-ride. It all came about pretty quickly.”
Nuckolls, a rising senior at Murray, committed last week to play college basketball at the NCAA Division II program.
“It was all very natural and real, they weren’t trying to just show and tell about the campus,” Nuckolls said. “We really weren’t expecting them to offer me.”
Nuckolls said the offer was unexpected in two ways. Mincey had said that he was finished with his recruiting class for 2023 after landing commitments from two other players. Nuckolls was also told that the school typically only recruits players from within Tennessee. The 2021-22 roster included just one player from outside Tennessee, Ruthie Mbugua from Danville, Kentucky.
“I wanted to commit before the AAU season ended to show all the other coaches that were interested in me that I had made my decision,” said Nuckolls, who also held an offer from Lee University. “It’s a weight lifted, because I know that’s where God wants me to be, and I can just focus on my high school team.”
A versatile forward who can handle the ball, shoot and play both inside and outside, Nuckolls was named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State team for Class 3A last year.
Nuckolls and the Lady Indians had a breakout season in the first year under head coach Chris Tipton, making the playoffs for the first time since 2000 and winning a playoff game for the first time since 1978.
Murray fell to Cross Creek in the Sweet 16 last season, but bring back Nuckolls and all-region guard Ella Dotson.
“During our summer workouts in June, we just talked about how we’re going to win state this year. We’ll get to region first, but our goal is to win the state championship,” Nuckolls said. “I believe if we execute, then there’s nothing we can’t do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.