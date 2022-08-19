In decades of Dalton High School football, the Catamounts have lined up against one opponent more than any other:
Murray County High School.
The old off-and-on region rivals face off on the football field 53 times since a first meeting in 1953, edging out other long-time Dalton rivals like LaFayette (50 matchups) and Calhoun (49).
But the Murray matchup for Dalton has been dormant since 2011.
With the growth of Dalton and the opening of North Murray High School cutting Murray’s enrollment, the two haven’t been in the same classification or region since 2009, and a two-year regular season series in 2010 and 2011 is the last the Catamounts have seen of a school from Murray County on the football field.
While that rivalry will remain on pause at a Dalton 44-9 advantage for the time being, the Catamounts open what could be a fresh rivalry with the other school from Murray County tonight.
Dalton plays North Murray for the first time since the newer Murray school opened in 2009. Kickoff is at 7:30 tonight at Harmon Field in a game with plenty of storylines beyond Dalton’s renewed rivalry with a neighboring county.
“I think it’s good for the community,” said Preston Poag, the North Murray head coach. “We need to play Dalton. It’ll be a good atmosphere and it’ll be a good game, no doubt.”
Some of those storylines center around the Mountaineer head coach.
Poag is a Dalton graduate. He played quarterback for the Catamounts from 1984 to 1986. After playing at North Carolina State and coaching as a college assistant, Poag returned to Dalton as a community assistant coach from 2000 to 2002 under head coaches Bill McManus and Ronnie McClurg.
Poag was one two finalists when Dalton was searching for a head coach ahead of the 2010 season. That job went instead to Matt Land, while Poag landed as a head coach for the first time at Christian Heritage School. Poag stayed there before taking the North Murray job in 2016.
Tonight’s game marks the first time Poag has coached against his former school.
“It’ll be a little bit different for me. I’ve never been on the visiting sideline at Dalton or in the locker rooms,” Poag said. “We’ll have our kids ready. There’s a lot of excitement, and games like that, whoever makes the most mistakes is going to lose.”
Meanwhile, the Catamounts are coached by another Dalton graduate who played at North Carolina State.
Kit Carpenter is a few years younger than Poag, but the linebacker followed the same high school-to-college path before also landing at Dalton as an assistant.
Carpenter and Poag spent time together as assistants on Dalton’s staff in the early 2000’s.
“We know a lot of their coaches, and they know a lot of ours,” Carpenter said. “The kids are the same way.”
On the field, a Murray vs. Whitfield rivalry is renewed with teams in different states.
Poag has the Mountaineers in the midst of a run of six straight playoff appearances. North Murray had never been to the playoffs before his arrival, and the Mountaineers haven’t missed the playoff since.
The Class 2A Mountaineers are led by a standout senior quarterback in Seth Griffin and a dynamic offense, with playmakers like wide receivers Jadyn Rice and Judson Petty.
The Catamounts, meanwhile, are hoping to climb out of a hole of two straight losing seasons. Dalton dips back to Class 5A this season after spending six seasons in the second-largest classification in the state, Class 6A.
The teams from neighboring counties with differing school sizes and directions come into tonight’s matchup on equal playing field.
The new rivalry sits at 0-0, and so does the record for each team for the 2022 season.
The season opener is an opportunity for each to get a head start on a new season.
“The true essence of high school football is the rivalries. It’s town vs. town,” Carpenter said. “It’s going to be special really because of the community.”
