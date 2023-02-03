It might have been Christian Heritage School’s senior night, but junior guard Jax Abernathy stole the show.
Abernathy scored 34 — in three quarters — as the Lions defeated Mt. Zion 88-57 Friday to improve to 21-0 (5-0 Region 7A Division 2) and come within one game of a perfect regular season. Abernathy said he was able to find a rhythm to help his home team bring home a victory for the team’s seniors.
“They came out playing man and kind of denying me,” Abernathy said. “At the beginning we got a couple backdoor layups that got me going. They started pressing, it was easy to beat, and we got a lot of stuff in transition. I just kind of got in a rhythm and kept going.”
The Lions started off quickly, scoring seven straight points to start the first quarter. Opening the quarter on a streak was a trend for the night: the Lions went on a 7-2 run to start the third quarter before a 13-0 stretch to begin the fourth. Head coach Tyler Watkins emphasized the importance of starting quickly.
“We always talking about winning the first,” Watkins said. “It’s really, really important to us. It’s something we stress all the time. We do it in practice. Getting off to a good start is kind of like a thing we really value in our program.”
Abernathy added a streak of his own, scoring 10 straight points for the Lions in the second quarter. Junior Cash Hare added 13 points in the victory, and guard Isaac Plavich scored 10. All 15 players on the roster kneeled at the scorer’s table and saw time on the court.
Christian Heritage travels to Greenforest today to take on the Eagles of Decatur at 3 p.m. for its regular-season finale. A highly anticipated matchup, Watkins said the team will have to play physical and make shots over a tall Greenforest lineup, which features two 7-footers in Gai Chol (a Mississippi State signee) and DK Manyiel (a Georgia State signee).
“We’ve just got to go in there and play Christian Heritage basketball,” Watkins said. “You don’t get many opportunities to play the number one team in the state, top ten in any class. What an opportunity. We’re going to go in there expecting to be extremely competitive.”
Earlier in the night, the Lady Lions mounted a second-half comeback to close a 19-point halftime deficit to four points, but ultimately fell 39-30 to the Lady Eagles. Christian Heritage fell to 11-11 (2-3, Region 7-A, D2), while Mt. Zion improved to 20-5 (6-0, Region 7-A, D2).
The Lady Eagles knocked down seven first-half 3-pointers to build a 29-10 halftime lead, scoring the first basket of the third quarter before being held scoreless for over eight minutes of gametime. The Lady Lions offense turned inside the arc in the second half, attempting no 3-point shots, but scoring 11-straight points in the quarter.
“We made some defensive adjustments and started doing a few things that gave them a little bit of problems, but ultimately our girls played hard in the second half and boxed out, did the little things,” head girls basketball coach Greg Phillips said. “The girls just kept fighting.”
Freshman power forward Carly Bramlett led the Lions with 10 points, while Brooklyn Stallion finished with seven. Zoey Holland’s 16-point night led the visitors to the regular-season series sweep.
The Lady Lions travel to Decatur’s Greenforest today with tipoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m., and Phillips noted there were some adjustments to make — like preparing for a Eagles team with a lot of size — before tomorrow’s matchup.
“We’re going to go down there and give it our best shot,” Phillips said. “We’re going to battle tomorrow and see what we can do, and if my calculations are right, we’re going to turn around and play them next Friday in the first round of the region tournament.”
