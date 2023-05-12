A year ago, a then-undefeated Christian Heritage School girls tennis team fell in the state’s Final Four to eventual state champion Wesleyan.
This year’s revenge tour is one match away from ending in a state title.
An undefeated Lady Lion team is back again, this time reaching the state championship match. Christian Heritage plays Johnson County at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in the Class A Division II state championship round.
“Last year, we got to the Final Four, and we lost to the team that went on to win the state championship, so in our mind we were the second best team in the state and we knew we had a chance this year,” said Christian Heritage coach Garrick Sanford. “Getting a little taste of it helped. Last year we were undefeated going into the Final Four as well. That experience helped for sure, even our freshman that plays this year got to practice with us last year.”
The Lady Lions have mowed through the competition in the playoffs so far, not giving up a loss on a single individual line. A 3-0 victory over Lake Oconee Academy in the Final Four pushed Christian Heritage into the championship round for the first time in school history.
“We have a great group of seniors that went through this last year, and they wanted to go further,” Sanford said.
Raigh Langston, Macy Mashburn, Monica Morales and Katie Rose Stanfield are the Lady Lion seniors.
Langston, Mashburn and Stanfield form the three singles lines, and Morales usually competes in doubles with freshman Reese Bailey and sophomores Molly Geil and Riley Geil.
After the boys soccer team at Christian Heritage won its first state championship in GHSA competition last week, the girls tennis team hopes to keep the winning going at the school.
“We just saw the soccer team win the state championship, so if we can bring two championships back to Christian Heritage that would be special,” Sanford said.
Tickets to the state championship match are only available online, and will not be sold at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/GHSA.
