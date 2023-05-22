There will still be a coach Oliver leading the Southeast Whitfield High School boys basketball program.
Southeast has hired a new head coach, and the Raider players don’t even have to learn a new name.
Mark Oliver, an assistant for the last five years at Southeast, takes over after former head coach Ben Oliver stepped down from the role last month.
Mark Oliver — who isn’t related to the other Oliver who shared the bench with him for five seasons — takes over after Ben Oliver spent eight seasons in the role.
“There was not one bit, not one second, of hesitation,” Mark Oliver said about taking on the head job. “(The players) already know that I’ve got that investment in them. I’ll go into a game with these kids any day.”
Prior to joining Southeast as an assistant, Oliver was an assistant under longtime former Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe head coach Jerry Jones for 12 years. Oliver was the head coach at Battlefield Parkway Christian Academy for nine years before that.
A paraprofessional for the Whitfield County School System for the last three years, Oliver will teach special education beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Oliver is a Murray County High School graduate.
“Southeast is a unique place in a very good way,” Oliver said. “It’s the kids, the staff and the community, and just the spirit of this place. It’s just so special.”
After Ben Oliver stepped down, Mark Oliver said two returning Southeast players asked that he pursue the job.
“That meant a lot to me,” Mark Oliver said. “I probably would have anyway, but the answer then became ‘absolutely.’”
Oliver already has a relationship with Southeast’s returnees, but there will be a lot of new faces on his first roster too. A group of 10 seniors were on the roster last season, including Cal Rich, the all-time Southeast leader in points and rebounds, who will be playing at Dalton State College this fall.
“We’ve got to do a lot of player development this summer just to get those younger groups ready to do what they need to do in the next few years,” Oliver said. “The year to come is going to look a little different because of who all is gone, but I think we have enough there that we’re going to fit the system to the kids and be all right.”
