Carly Bramlett made an an immediate impact on the basketball and volleyball courts in her first year playing for the Christian Heritage School Lady Lions.
As a freshman, Bramlett was a standout in volleyball in the fall as an outside hitter and setter, then helped lead a turnaround season for the basketball team.
The then-freshman averaged 10 points and seven rebounds per game while swiping two steals. The guard/forward was named to the Region 7-A Division II first team and to the Dalton Daily Citizen’s All-Area third team, becoming the only freshman to receive either honor.
The rising sophomore answered a series of questions about her life on and off the court.
Question: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school sports?
Answer: One time at a volleyball team camp, my whole team was convinced we could all fit in the elevator. The elevator ended up getting stuck for 20 minutes. Eventually we ended up getting rescued.
Q: Why did you choose to play sports?
A: Through the years God has gifted me a love and passion for these two sports and I chose to honor him through my athletic abilities.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season?
A: For volleyball I would like to see us advance further in region play. and for basketball I look forward to a winning season with my teammates. Hopefully we will make a run for the state title.
Q: What would you like to improve about your performance in the upcoming season?
A: I’m a perfectionist and sometimes I beat myself up about my mistakes. So I hope this year I can keep my mind focused on the next play and not on my previous mistakes.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Not sure as I am just a rising sophomore. However, I do hope to pursue basketball at the next level.
Q: How do you want other people to remember your time in high school sports?
A: As a leader that not only leads through my actions but by encouraging my teammates to be their best as well.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?
A: I look up to a previous CHS alumni Faith Humprey. She attended CHS and played a big role in the girls basketball program. She plays in college and has coached me and my teammates in the summer. She is a great example of how God wants us to use our talents and I hope one day I can follow in her footsteps.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: Spend time with my friends and family and hang out by the pool.
Q: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school outside of sports?
A: One day at school a tornado warning caused most of my classmates to check out. However, my mom is a teacher so I had to stay. So the few of us that were left all played hide and seek throughout the whole school.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: I am very academically driven. I value my grades and put a lot of work in that area.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: My favorite movies are the Hunger Games series. I really enjoy the storyline and how the lead protagonist is a female who overcomes all odds.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: Snapchat. I even had to present a pros vs cons presentation about the app to convince my parents to allow me to have it this year.
