Christian Heritage School rising senior Brooklyn Stallion is right-handed, but it's her left she uses to hit shots for the Lady Lion basketball team.
As a junior in 2022-23, Stallion helped lead Christian Heritage to 12 wins and an appearance in the Class A Division II playoffs just a season after the Lady Lions went winless. With that left-handed shot, Stallion averaged 8 points per game while adding 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game last season, earning her a nod on the Region 7-A Division II first team.
Stallion, a guard/forward, will be a senior leader for Christian Heritage this winter under new head coach Josh Hembree.
Stallion answered a series of questions about her life on and off the court.
Question: What's your favorite memory so far in high school basketball?
Answer: My favorite memory in high school basketball is making it to the state playoffs.
Q: Why did you choose to play basketball?
A: I chose to play basketball because I wanted to follow in my older sister’s footsteps. Basketball is my favorite sport because I like being a team player and helping create plays for my teammates.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season?
A: I’m looking forward to accomplishing personal goals and improving our team record this season.
Q: What would you like to improve about your performance in the upcoming season?
A: I would like to improve in scoring this upcoming season.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: After high school, I will attend college and I’m hoping to play basketball at the next level.
Q: How do you want other people to remember your time in high school sports?
A: I want people to remember me by my passing abilities. I enjoy setting up my teammates to score.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?
A: I look up to my sister, Autumn. I like her style and the way she plays basketball.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: Outside of school and sports, I like doing anything that involves water.
Q: What's your favorite memory so far in high school outside of sports?
A: My favorite high school memory outside of basketball is going to prom.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of basketball?
A: I would describe myself as caring, helpful, and selfless.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: My favorite professional athlete is (Atlanta Hawks guard) Trae Young.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: My favorite app is TikTok. It’s entertaining and you can learn from it.
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
