Christian Heritage School rising senior Brooklyn Stallion is right-handed, but it's her left she uses to hit shots for the Lady Lion basketball team.

As a junior in 2022-23, Stallion helped lead Christian Heritage to 12 wins and an appearance in the Class A Division II playoffs just a season after the Lady Lions went winless. With that left-handed shot, Stallion averaged 8 points per game while adding 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game last season, earning her a nod on the Region 7-A Division II first team.

Stallion, a guard/forward, will be a senior leader for Christian Heritage this winter under new head coach Josh Hembree.

Stallion answered a series of questions about her life on and off the court.

Question: What's your favorite memory so far in high school basketball?

Answer: My favorite memory in high school basketball is making it to the state playoffs.

Q: Why did you choose to play basketball?

A: I chose to play basketball because I wanted to follow in my older sister’s footsteps. Basketball is my favorite sport because I like being a team player and helping create plays for my teammates. 

Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season?

A: I’m looking forward to accomplishing personal goals and improving our team record this season.

Q: What would you like to improve about your performance in the upcoming season? 

A: I would like to improve in scoring this upcoming season.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: After high school, I will attend college and I’m hoping to play basketball at the next level.

Q: How do you want other people to remember your time in high school sports?

A: I want people to remember me by my passing abilities. I enjoy setting up my teammates to score.

Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?

A: I look up to my sister, Autumn. I like her style and the way she plays basketball.

Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?

A: Outside of school and sports, I like doing anything that involves water.

Q: What's your favorite memory so far in high school outside of sports?

A: My favorite high school memory outside of basketball is going to prom.

Q: How would you describe yourself outside of basketball?

A: I would describe myself as caring, helpful, and selfless.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: My favorite professional athlete is (Atlanta Hawks guard) Trae Young.

Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?

A: My favorite app is TikTok. It’s entertaining and you can learn from it.

