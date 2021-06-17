One on one: A Q&A session with Christian Heritage's Faith Humphrey

Faith Humphrey was a three-sport standout at Christian Heritage School prior to her graduation this year, but it's her favorite of the three that she'll play in college.
Humphrey, who suited up as an outfielder for the softball team in the fall and as a goalkeeper for the soccer team in the spring, is bound for Berry College near Rome, where the point guard will continue playing basketball.
"I have the best memories of it and I honestly enjoy it the most," Humphrey said of basketball. "It’s been my favorite since a young age so I continued to pursue it."
Humphrey answered a variety of questions about her life on and off of the field, diamond and court.
Q: Why did you choose to play each of your sports?
A: I started playing all of these sports when I was very young. I always loved basketball and soccer. In high school, (then Christian Heritage softball coach) Mike Leonard asked me to play softball again so I did.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from high school sports?
A: Probably the deep three I hit to beat Darlington at our pink out game or the Haddie (Chambless) buzzer-beater against Bowdon.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?
A: Definitely the retreats with the school. It’s a great time to bond with the other kids in our grade, and it is a lot of fun.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: I’m easygoing, social and outgoing. I love to hang out with my friends, and I’m always down to just chill and watch a movie.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about your first collegiate basketball season?
A: I’m excited to continue to play basketball. I want to continue to improve my game while meeting new people and get to experience playing at the next level.
Q: What are your plans outside basketball at Berry College?
A: I plan on majoring in exercise sciences with a minor in Spanish. As of right now, I’m looking at being an athletic trainer.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to?
A: I look up to both of my parents. They are very hard workers, and they are the reason I’m going to be able to play basketball at the next level. The are the best role models my siblings and I could ask for.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: My friends and I hang out almost every day. We hike, go bowling or anything else really we can do for fun. I also love going to the lake and tubing.
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: I love "Friends"! It’s such a funny show and it is so relatable.
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete?
A: (Golden State Warriors guard) Stephen Curry. He’s a smaller guard, and I learn a lot of watching his game.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: Probably Snapchat because it’s how I communicate with my friends.
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
